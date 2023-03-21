Wausau Pilot & Review

Dr. James Billings has accepted the position to serve as North Central Health Care’s interim medical director, according to a news release issued March 21.

Dr. Billings’ recommendation from the Medical Staff Executive Committee was approved by the North Central Community Services Program Executive Committee on March 17. Dr. Billings joined NCHC in July of 2022 as a psychiatrist in the Youth Hospital located on the Wausau Campus.



“Dr. Billings will continue his work with the Youth Hospital and Outpatient Services, and we are excited to have him join our NCHC Leadership Team as Interim Medical Director,” said Vicki Tylka, managing director of community programs. “Dr. Billings will be essential in evaluating a long-term medical director structure that provides optimal results for the varied services NCHC delivers. He is committed to the success of our organization and has demonstrated excellence in leadership and service provision.”



In the Interim Medical Director role, Dr. Billings will work in tangent with Tylka in her role. Tylka will primarily hold the responsibility for the administrative functions of Community Programs, while Dr. Billings will oversee clinical aspects.



“What I am most passionate about as the Medical Director is building and strengthening the entire health care team, creating a culture where we enjoy working together, and where we become very good at collaborating and bringing our specific areas of training and expertise to the table,” Dr. Billings said. “When health care workers work well together, I believe that patient care can become truly excellent.”



Dr. Billings holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in New York and a Master’s Degree from The Master’s University in Santa Clarita, CA. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree and completed the psychiatry residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Jessica Dotson, DO

The organization also announced that Jessica Dotson, DO has accepted the position of Youth Hospital medical director. Dr. Dotson joined NCHC in June of 2021 as a Psychiatrist in Outpatient Services and Hospitals serving both youth and adults. She completed her medical education at Des Moines University and psychiatry residency and child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at The University of Kentucky.



Dr. Robert Gouthro, who served as NCHC Chief Medical Officer since November 2019, will continue his work at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), leading graduate medical activities as part of the MCW Psychiatry Residency Program in partnership with NCHC.