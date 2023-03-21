By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 25-year-old man is facing life in prison if he is convicted in the shooting death of both of his parents, who were found dead in their rural Winnebago County home over the weekend.

Erik Metzig booking photo

Erik Metzig faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deaths of 72-year-old David Metzig and 71-year-old Jan Metzig. Police say the couple, owners of the Union Star Cheese Factory in Zittau, were found dead Saturday by a family member and police who were conducting a welfare check.

Police were called to the town of Wolf River home just after 5 a.m. March 18 and discovered an AR-style rifle on the kitchen counter. Police say both David and Jan Metzig were shot to death.

Erik Metzig was identified as a person of interest early on in the case and was taken into custody at a Kimberly YMCA. Police say he was living with his parents at the time of their deaths.

According to a WBAY report, police found what appears to be blood in Erik Metzig’s vehicle and a journal in his bedroom that detailed his wish to “eliminate” his parents. Police also allegedly discovered a Glock 9mm handgun in a garbage bag inside the home’s garage, and that several 9mm bullets were found at the scene.

Erik Metzig made an initial appearance Tuesday in Winnebago County Circuit Court, where he was ordered held on a $1 million cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for March 30.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.