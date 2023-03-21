Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County Snowmobile Trails in Zones 1 and 2 will close Tuesday at midnight, according to an updated release issued March 21.

This will mean all zones are closed for the season.

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to please stay off closed trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations. Trail maps are available online.

County officials urge riders to respect closed trails, private property and the efforts of volunteer snowmobile clubs.