Dear People of the Great State of Wisconsin,

Hello! I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia. Our class is learning about the United States, and I will be teaching our school about the state of Wisconsin. In the month of May, I will create a display for our State Fair that I hope will make you proud.

Although I have gathered facts about your state from books and websites, I think that I can receive the best information from the people who live there. This is why I am writing to you. I am hoping that you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. You might consider sending items such as postcards, pictures, souvenirs, this newspaper article, or any other unique items that would be useful or show your state pride. Here are a few questions:

Why do you live in your state ?/What first brought your family there?

How do you make money?/What is your job?

What does your state look like?

What do people do for fun?

What animals live there?

What traditional food/recipes does your state have?

What type of music is native to your state?

Do you have a state athletic team?

What geographic features are unique to your state?

I will need to gather all of my information by the second week of May. You can mail items to the address below. I really appreciate your help!

Sincerely,

Bryce McKinney