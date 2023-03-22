By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man on probation stemming from gun and drug charges is behind bars again after he allegedly crashed his vehicle on Saint Paddy’s Day and and dumped more than 1,200 grams of methamphetamine outside his vehicle.

Police were called just before 4 a.m. March 7 to a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 near Blair road in the Marathon County Town of Frankfort. There, deputies discovered a black Chevy Tahoe in the median of Hwy. 29 facing east. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 40-year-old James R. Newton, who was convicted in 2020 of possessing amphetamine with intent to deliver and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

A deputy investigating the crash discovered a black garbage bag that appeared to have been placed behind the front driver’s side wheel in an attempt to conceal the bag and its contents. The bag was on freshly disturbed snow but was completely dry, rather than covered as it would have been had the bag been run over in the crash, court documents state.

Police say Newton denied knowing anything about the bag, which contained multiple plastic baggies of a white crystalized substance. All four bags, which were weighed and tested, contained methamphetamine, police said.

Newton was booked on a probation hold.

On Monday, prosecutors filed four counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver against Newton, who faces additional penalties as a repeat offender if he is convicted. Each charge is a C felony due to the large quantity of drugs involved, court records show.

During an initial appearance this week, Marathon County Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus ordered Newton held on a $15,000 cash bond. Newton, who remains behind bars, will appear March 29 for a preliminary hearing in the case.