By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

UPDATED: 10:35 a.m. March 22, 2023

A lockdown at Wausau East High School has been lifted after police determined a call reporting a mass shooting in a bathroom Wednesday was false.

The report, which was received just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, is believed to be an example of swatting, intentionally false reports that aim to create panic and chaos. Swatting incidents have been reported at multiple schools nationwide in recent weeks and months, at a time when fears over school safety are soaring.

The Wausau School District is on spring break this week, which meant only a small number of students were inside the school. Some student athletes and their coaches were in the building, along with custodians, according to an email sent by district officials.

Police and fire crews responded en masse to the campus and a lockdown was initiated out of an abundance of caution, school officials said. So far, there’s no word on whether the false report has been traced to any suspect, but an investigation continues.

See our initial reporting, below.

A heavy police presence has been reported at Wausau East High School Wednesday, with a lockdown in place.

The Wausau School District does not have classes this week but some athletes and staff members are in the building. Baseball players arriving at campus received a notice that the police received a call to lock down the school, at 2607 N. 18th Street. Police and fire officials are staging around the campus, with an initial page for a medical emergency at the school.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates the situation could be yet another swatting incident, which has plagued districts and police officials in recent weeks and months. Last month, for example, schools nationwide were hit with a wave of swatting calls—a term that describes intentionally false reports made by people intent on creating chaos. In some cases, school leaders aren’t aware of the reports until police respond en masse.

According to scanner traffic, the call came from out of the area and police have not been able to reestablish contact with the caller. That leads officials to believe this is a false alarm.

Diana White, Wausau School District Communications Director, is out of the office this week. Efforts to reach school officials have not yet been successful.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.