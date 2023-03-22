Damakant Jayshi

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors passed several measures Tuesday, including a budget transfer for a child care grant, a resolution of support for salt pollution prevention and a new timeline for future budget talks.

Supervisors overwhelmingly passed a budget transfer to accept the state’s money on child care support in the county, Dream Up! grant. The grant of $75,000 will go toward some administrative costs but the bulk would go toward supporting child care providers in the county. The measure that required two-thirds of votes passed 33-2.

A resolution of support for salt pollution prevention, de-icer applicator certification, and de-icer applicator liability protection also passed. The resolution, which aims to reduce the use of salt on roads for de-icing and promotes the use of brine for the purpose “endorses the creation of liability limiting legislation by the Wisconsin Legislature to protect winter maintenance professionals that reduce salt (NaCl) use, while still keeping roads, sidewalks, and parking lots safe in the winter through alternative practices.”

The board also approved a timeline to prepare and finalize the 2024 budget. Work on the budget begins next month, with the goal of giving supervisors a lot of time for their input.

During the discussions on the 2023 county budget last year, some supervisors complained about tight deadlines that they say resulted in an inability to propose amendments. But all supervisors are members of various standing committees where the budget was discussed, which means they could have used those opportunities to provide feedback. Instead, detractors say, some chose not to and instead complained later about the timeline.

On Tuesday, John Robinson said the budget timeline is a guideline and there will be some fluctuations.