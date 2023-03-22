Damakant Jayshi

Marathon County will create an energy task force to recommend policies to reduce long-term energy costs at county-owned facilities.

The Energy Task Force was already endorsed by the Human Resources, Finance & Property Committee where the proposal was first introduced and discussed and the Executive Committee of the Board of Supervisors. The full board gave final approval on Tuesday.

The 38-member board approved amending an ordnance – Section 2.05 of the Marathon County General Code – by a vote of 23-12, with three members absent or excused. Only a simple majority of those present was required to pass the amendment.

The Energy Task Force will have seven members, with five supervisors and two citizen members. Supervisors chosen will come from these seven bodies: Human Resources, Finance & Property Committee; Environmental Resources Committee; Infrastructure Committee; Extension, Education & Economic Development Committee; Solid Waste Management Board; Parks Commission; and the Forestry and Recreation Committee.

At an educational meeting of the board last Thursday, Supervisor Ann Lemmer, who was instrumental in shaping the proposal, said the Marathon County Energy Task Force is necessary to suggest policies to find ways to adapt to sustainable energy in the long run.

Recalling County Administrator Lance Leonhard’s budget-related information that the county saw an unexpected increase in its natural gas use, the Dist. 2 supervisor said $400,000 from American Rescue Act Funds were used to plug the gap in the budget.

“I would much rather put that $400,000 toward something with an investment return, not just something going out of a chimney or out of a tailpipe,” she said, adding that the projections show that the energy costs will continue.

Lemmer said the county has an opportunity to get state and federal money through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act but the county cannot apply for those dollars without a plan in place.

But Supervisor Tim Sondelski suggested there is a wider agenda behind the move to create an energy task force, like pushing wind turbines in rural areas.

“It’s really bad for the health, for property values and on and on and I’ve been watching videos on all this stuff,” the Dist .25 supervisor said last week. “I feel like it is a waste of time for the county.”

Other supervisors had different reasons for objecting to the task force on Tuesday. Jim Baker and Tony Sherfinski said that although the group had laudable goals, the timeline is too aggressive. Both said they would not support it. Baker said he is in favor of renewal energy but the aggressive timeline is not realistic.

Sherfinski repeated his assertion made last week that the task force would only create another layer of bureaucracy in the county.

But Supervisor John Robinson, who chairs the HRFC, defended the proposal, saying the county would benefit by reducing energy related costs in the long run. He said the Energy Task Force would recommend policies to maximize efficiencies and capitalize on incentives to make the county more energy efficient.

Similarly, Supervisor David Oberbeck said new construction projects these days have energy-efficient technologies. This is a worthy task force, the Dict. 9 supervisor said, adding that the Energy Task Force can help the county attract dollars toward energy savings.

Some supervisors questioned the rationale behind choosing the seven committees or board from where the members of the task force would be chosen. Robinson said all of those bodies were directly related in some way to energy-related issues in the county.