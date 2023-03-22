By Shereen Siewert

A 51-year-old man who fell from a fourth-story window at a downtown Wausau apartment is in critical condition and thought he was fleeing from officers who were not actually in the building, according to a Wausau Police Department news release.

Officers responded at about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 to a 911 call from a resident at the Landmark Apartments, 221 Scott St., Wausau after the man fell from the window. Police and rescue crews arrived to find the man injured on the sidewalk on Scott Street along with bedding materials that had been tied together. Witness statements indicating officers were already inside the building prior to the man’s fall are false, police said.

An initial investigation suggests the man, who was on probation and had a warrant from the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections, was drinking alcohol that morning and believed police were in the building searching for him, the release stated. The man’s 61-year-old roommate placed the 911 call.

The injured man barricaded the apartment door with furniture, crafted a makeshift rope by tying bedding materials together, affixed it to an object inside the room and tried to escape the building by using the roped bedding that led out the window. But the bedding material broke, and the man fell to the ground, police said. He was transported by ambulance to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

There were no calls for service at or near the building that morning prior to the incident and officers were unaware of the man’s location and warrant status prior to the fall, according to WPD officials.

Toxicology tests are pending. The man’s name has not been released.

