For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team have signed Georgia State left-handed infielder Jesse Donohoe for the 2023 season.

Donohoe is a left-handed hitting infielder for the Georgia State baseball team. As a freshman, he played in 28 games and had eight hits, including two doubles, and five RBI. In his sophomore year, he significantly improved his batting average to .326 with 14 hits, one home run, and 10 RBI in 15 games.

Prior to playing for Georgia State, Donohoe attended Calvary Christian School where he hit .481 in his junior season and was selected for the 2019 all-state team. He also played on state championship teams in 2018, 2019, and 2021 and was named the Most Valuable Playoff Performer in both 2018 and 2019.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison on Monday, May 29. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715-845-5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24, at 10 a.m.