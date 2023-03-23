By Shereen Siewert

An Athens man is facing criminal charges after allegedly exposing his genitals to an employee in a Wausau coffee shop drive through, court records show.

Daniel J. Punke, 40, was arrested after a worker at Starbucks, 306 S. 17th Ave., reported a man in the drive-thru ordered a grande coffee, paid in cash and exposed his penis as she handed him her drink. The woman working “was able to confidently report that his pants were not in any manner accidentally down,” court documents state.

Police identified Punke after reviewing surveillance footage at the business and matching NASCAR and multiple political stickers on his Jeep Cherokee to images captured on video. The incident was reported on March 10, and deputies located Punke in his vehicle at Wal-Mart in Rib Mountain on March 15. At that time, Punke was arrested for an outstanding Dept. of Corrections warrant and brought in for an interview.

Police say Punke admitted intentionally exposing himself and said he had been single “for a long time” and was “tired of living with his parents.” Punke allegedly said he was “having an urge” and acted on it in the drive-thru. He also offered to drop off an apology letter to the worker at the business.

Prosecutors on March 17 filed misdemeanor charges of lewd and lascivious behavior against Punke, who also faces a felony bail jumping charge related to an open Shawano County case. Court records show Punke was out on bond for a charge alleging he misappropriated identification information in Shawano County at the time he allegedly exposed himself in Wausau.

A pretrial conference is set for April 19.