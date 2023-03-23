Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail offers a fresh take on the candy you remember from your childhood, in grown up for. Crisp, refreshing and delicious, the Jolly Rancher cocktail is a delightful blend of sweet and sour, with a taste that will put a spring in your step! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Jolly Rancher

1 oz. Apple Schnapps

1 oz. Peach Schnapps

4 oz. Cranberry Juice

Orange slice, for garnish

To create this drink, mix the liquids using a shaker, pour into a stemmed pint glass and garnish with an orange slice. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.