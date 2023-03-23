Wausau Pilot & Review

On April 4, incumbent Chris Voll and challenger Kenneth Charneski will face off for the village president seat in Kronenwetter. Wausau Pilot & Review asked both candidates identical questions and is publishing their unedited answers here. The order in which respondents are listed was chosen via a random generator to ensure fairness.

Chris Voll vs. Kenneth Charneski – Kronenwetter Village President

Chris Voll, incumbent Kenneth Charneski, challenger

Chris Voll, 59. Occupation: Manufacturing Product Manager

Ken Charneski, Semi-retired

What skills or experience do you have that makes you qualified for this position?

Voll: I have willingly served 15 years on the village board, as such have the experience and the past knowledge to continue moving the village forward. No other candidate has the depth and breadth of my experience nor do they have the objectivity when participating in meetings. I have proven to be someone who works for the good of all, not someone who has pet projects or advances the wishes of some people versus others. I have been proven to solve problems, like the water issue on Golden Pond, and figured out a good way to buy land in the Maple Ridge area that led to a new housing development. I teamed with staff and board members, but those ideas for a solution were mine.

Charneski: Many years of business and life experience. I have been effective as a Village trustee for the past 5 years at advocating the best interests of the taxpayers. I have done the same as chairman of several committees, and currently chairman of the Administrative Policy Committee, Kowalski Road Interchange Ad-hoc Committee, and the Redevelopment Authority.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve?

Voll: Yes, my goal is to provide and protect clean PFAS-free water. We are in the midst of starting a new water filtration facility and we’re looking for a third well site. This will also help remove the manganese and other minerals in our water. These items will set up the village’s clean water program for years to come. This follows my credo of working for the village with the future in mind.

Charneski: At a fundamental level, I saw a problem with the Village Board, and particularly the Village President, taking their direction from the Village Administrator, instead of the other way around. In effect, it looked to me that with very few exceptions the Village was being run by an unelected Village Administrator and other staff viewed as the “authority” by the Board. The Administrator and staff controlled the information that the Board received and provided the recommended action, and for the most part the Board approval was simply a formality. I saw this as a violation of those Board members’ oath of office and a short-circuiting of the representative form of free government. Since I was first elected in 2018, I challenged that paradigm and eventually turned the tide to where the Board actively examines and discusses issues more thoroughly now.

Can you explain the primary role of this position? What does a village president do?

Voll: The president has the duty to be the figurehead of the Village and must always have a big-picture view of the village’s past, present and future. A president must respectfully and amicably work with staff on all items, such as agendas, events, and any operations as come up. The president guides all board meetings, is a liaison between staff and the trustees, provides direction when serious issues arise, and all other duties as described by Wisconsin statute 61.24. As a leader, the president must listen objectively to all opinions, guide those who want to obstruct progression of agenda items or tasks, and be a referee at times. I pay special attention to the way I treat all people and that is reflected in the way I conduct the board meetings. I do believe we should hear everyone when the messages they bring forth are not disrespectful, false or serving their own self-interests.

Charneski: First and foremost, the president should set a tone of integrity and competence in Village operations. That would include dealing directly and decisively with village issues. There are always some people who won’t be happy with a particular decision, but that fact cannot excuse can-kicking wishy-washiness in the elected leadership. For example, tap water quality has been an issue for many years, but with no action to solve the problem. A water treatment system was proposed for the 2018 budget at $1.5 million, but there was no backbone to pull the trigger on that project. Mr. Voll made the motion to skip that project. Now, after the State has forced the Village to act, the price tag has more than doubled, and the water bills will do almost the same. There are numerous other examples of issues big and small that have cost the village money and/or caused great disruption, because there just is no response or leadership from the current president. The president should maintain peace and good order in the Village. Even-handed enforcement of ordinances is a big responsibility, as well as a duty. Accountability is very important, and an absolute ban on insider special treatment should be observed. In the next year, we will need a president who will decisively clean up the fallout of years of administrative mismanagement. I have seen no such initiative from the current president in that regard. What does a village president do? If you’re talking about the current president, I’d say he does none of the above. He’s a nice guy to talk to, and he conducts a decent meeting, but that’s about it. He is said to be non-confrontational, but to me, that is a code word for avoiding dealing with hard issues.

What is the biggest challenge that Kronenwetter faces today, and how will you tackle it?

Voll: One challenge I see is development. With the floodplain remapping almost completed, this will open up new areas for additional commercial and residential development. Also TID 2 has development projects that need to be completed before the expenditure period closes in two years. These areas will need additional focus, especially with new staff. My role will be to aid and assist the staff, keep these projects moving forward and not to let anything slip through the cracks.

Charneski: Given the administrative melt-down of 2022 and the scorched-earth left behind, I believe the big issue is to get the new staff organized and operating in a well-designed and efficient environment. As Administrative Policy Committee chairman, I have already been working on that goal with a great committee. We have scheduled lots of special meetings, developing and updating numerous policies, creating a new Employee Handbook, increased wages to market level, and recommending new, efficiency-enhancing technologies to the Board.

What is the best way to address differences of opinion between trustees and the administration?

Voll: As a leader, the president must listen objectively to all opinions, guide those who want to obstruct progression and come to a solution that is in the best interest of the village. By nature, I allow people to voice their opinions, until and unless they become a problem. We have had people become problems in the village, which takes away time, effort and energy for those of us who truly work for the good of all. I first try to allow them some leeway, but if they don’t stop bad behavior, I shorten their time speaking off-agenda at meetings, talk with them individually and have small meetings. I firmly believe that if you are a community member, you work for the betterment of that community and I do not understand how people decide to become obstructionists. It does no one any good and obviously costs time and money. We have an excellent example of that kind of activity happening right now and it is extremely disappointing, but some people just want to fight.

Charneski: Communication, obviously. I would generally ask for clarification or information on a perceived issue to avoid misunderstanding, then inform them of the issue as it appears to me. If there is a disagreement or lack of resolution, then refer the matter to the president, and when we get no response from him, then to the Board. The problem in the past has been a lack of effort by the president to do anything about anything.

How can village officials be more accessible to the community?

Voll: I believe most of us are very accessible. I’m available by phone, messaging, social media, as well as in person after board or committee meetings.

Charneski: I have made it a point to always be accessible, whether in person, by phone, or email. I put public notices on social media informing people when and where I will be if I am out and about at an event, or out to eat, inviting interested people to stop by to talk.I had an e-newsletter for a time, but didn’t have the time to keep it up. I currently post articles from time to time at www.kencharneski.com, to help inform residents. Nextdoor doesn’t seem to work, due to their annoying censorship.

Could you support a board decision you did not personally favor? Why or why not?

Voll: I have done that. The board is made up of seven folks, not everyone gets it their way. You do the best to present the facts or objectives for your position. At the end of the day, the board sets the direction and while we may not agree with it, we must accept it.

Charneski: Yes, of course. There is no choice but to do so. However, if the decision is important enough or grievous enough to the taxpayer, it can be brought back to the Board with new information, in the hopes of correcting the original error.

How can the village balance the need to provide quality services to residents with the need to respond to the local taxpayer burden?

Voll: That’s a balancing act that happens almost daily. We strive to provide the best services we can for the least amount of money.

Charneski: We are doing so now. The refinancing of the debt that I initiated 2 years ago, has cut hundreds of thousands of dollars in unnecessary interest from the Village expenses. Our current mill rate is 3.45, and all services are up to par.

What are your thoughts on the current budget for Kronenwetter? Are there areas for improvement?

Voll: There is always room for improvement. The budget gets a review monthly. During these reviews a question will lead to a solution that could save the village some money or would provide a service that can be structured to maximize the benefit. We tackle these questions on a constant basis, and as such, have done a very good job watching taxpayer dollars.

Charneski: This gets back to the reorganization of the Village Operations as described above. Under the adverse circumstances that we have had, it looks like we are doing OK. Depending on how this election turns out, we will either be well on the road to being an efficient operation, or be bogged down in indecisive mediocrity.

What is your vision for the future of Kronenwetter?

Voll: A steady increase in both residential and commercial growth. Village staff that enjoy working at the village. A community where we can work together as a true community in the processes that affect all of us. We simply cannot stand to suffer from personality clashes, disrespect of fellow citizens, and personal agendas and vendettas.

Charneski: Did not answer

Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?

Voll: Community service is my passion, something I believe in and have done from an early age, starting with Boy Scouts, and then membership in local organizations like Jaycees and Lions clubs. My goal has remained the same: advance positive change. That includes my efforts to provide clean PFAS-free water, safe roads, and support of the people who are entrusted with our health and safety. Whether it is taxes, safety, municipal services, residential and commercial expansion, or infrastructure, we need to have open, honest communications and a long-range plan for the future. In doing so, I believe we will enjoy the great quality of life we all hold dear in Kronenwetter and want to preserve. I respect the people who made this village what it is today, I respect and honor those who work hard every day to continue that work, and I keep my eye on the big picture – what Kronenwetter can be in the future for our kids and grandkids. I work very well with staff, police, firefighters and committee members.I know that being a board member is a privilege and I spend multiple hours each and every week exemplifying that through my conversations and actions.

Charneski: I ignore politics as much as possible to focus on getting the Village on the road to normalcy. I’ve been putting in many, many extra hours to achieve this goal.

