From life on Earth to robots on the moon, learn about exploration of the cosmos this April at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. The educational shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Shows in April (except for April 9) include:

April 2 – “Sunstruck” – Learn about the sun, how it supports and threatens life and what its future may hold.

April 16 – “Unveiling the Invisible Universe” – Look at how scientists have discovered the cosmos through telescopes, rockets, neutrinos and cosmic and gravitational waves.

April 23 – “Fragile Planet: Earth’s Place in the Universe” – Learn how Earth supports life and what other planets offer from narrator Sigourney Weaver.

April 30 – “Back to the Moon for Good” – Hear the history of lunar exploration from narrator Tim Allen and learn about use of robots on the moon.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more may schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is open for free, public viewings from 8:30-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The planetarium and observatory are located on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building. 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/smcpa/blocher-planetarium.