Patricia L. Stricker

Patricia L. Stricker, 93, of Wausau, beloved wife of the late Harvey M. Stricker, passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side.

Patricia was born on August 12, 1929 in Hutchinson, KS daughter of the late Albert and Louise (Elliot) Ewy. She graduated from the Adela Hale Business School and later Hutchinson Junior College.

She married Harvey on November 25, 1950 in Hutchinson, KS. She worked as a Secretary while helping to put Harvey through college. Patricia spent the majority of her life as a wonderful Homemaker taking great love and care of Harvey and their two daughters. She was active in her churches Redemption Lutheran in Milwaukee and Immanuel Lutheran in Wausau.

In her spare time she enjoyed watching her television programs, and was fondly known by family as “communication central” for love of talking with her daughters and grandchildren. In her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling and golfing with Harvey. She was a past member of Wausau Antique Club, Women’s Republican Club, and the Wausau Women’s Club. Patricia was the heart and glue of the family, a special soul who will be desperately missed for her sense of humor.

Patricia will be dearly missed by her two daughters: Jana (Daniel) McDonell and Anita (Jim) Weil. She also leaves 6 beloved grandchildren: Ross (Ashley) McDonell, David (Molly) Weil, Molly (Sam) Ziegler, Megan (Ryan) Murray, Maren (Stephen) Hanson, and Derek Weil, along with 7 great grandchildren: Levi, Bailey, Nova, Bode, Fiona, Archie, and Hazel. Patricia leaves a sister, Jeanette (Wayne) Horner, along with numerous extended family and friends.

According to Patricia’s wishes a private burial service was held at Pinelawn Cemetery in Milwaukee. The Brainard Funeral Home of Wausau has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the charity of one’s choice. Patricia’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Pride TLC and Aspirus Hospice for wonderful care given to her throughout her final journey.

Kyle V. Zblewski

Kyle Victor Zblewski, 52, passed away March 1, 2023, in Rib Mountain, WI.

He was born on October 12, 1970, to Geraldine (Kilburn) Zblewski and Wayne Zblewski in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and later moved to Stevens Point, WI, where he graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) in 1988.

Kyle proudly served in the Army from 1988-1992 and was recognized with an honorable discharge. He later attended Mid-State Technical College and worked as a Production Supervisor at Kerry in Rothschild.

He has one daughter, Kaitlyn Zblewski, whom he deeply loved. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and also loved to golf. He shared much of his hobbies with his daughter, brothers, and many relatives and friends over the course of his life.

Kyle is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Zblewski (Marshfield); mother, Geraldine Kilburn (Wisconsin Rapids); sister, Kimberly Wyatt (Tennessee); brothers, Christopher Zblewski (Wausau) and Henry Zblewski (Texas), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Zblewski; grandfather, Henry Zblewski; and grandmother, Pearl Zblewski.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.

William P. Beck

William “Bill” P. Beck, 66, Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, following a brief illness.

He was born September 12, 1956 in Wausau, son of the late Raymond and Elnora (Otto) Beck. On August 6, 1976, he married the love of his life, Susan Buedding in Wausau.

Bill was a truck mechanic most of his working years at various businesses in the area, retiring with 35 years at Wisconsin Public Service.

Bill had a smile and laugh that lit up a room. He was always the life of the party. Everyone just loved talking with him.

Being a “Unique hobbyist” was an understatement. The many projects over the years built of both wood and metal were unbelievable.

Besides his hobbies, spending time in the woods during Maple Syrup season, summer at the cottage, and the Edgar Steam Engine Show each year were his favorite pastimes.

Bill loved his pug dogs he had throughout the years. All of them were spoiled to the max and went everywhere he went, even to breakfast Saturday mornings for a sausage biscuit at McDonalds.

Bill’s whole world was his family, especially the time spent with his granddaughter Ruby. Throughout his life Bill touched the lives of many people. He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back, never wanting anything in return. He really was a one of a kind. He will be missed forever and always.

Besides his parents, he was proceeded in death by two siblings, Roger Beck and Sandy Sippl, mother and father in law Wilbert and Leona Buedding; sister in law Lori Buedding, two brother in laws John Buedding and Jeff Felver; nephew Daniel Beck, and great nephew Casey DeSombre.

Survivors include his wife Susan Beck; his daughter Rose (Ryan) Voigt, and granddaughter Ruby. His brother Charlie (Phyllis) Beck. In laws; Dave Sippl; Carol Beck; Ron (Jean) Buedding, Dennis (Nancy) Buedding; Vicki Buedding; Mike Buedding; Bob (Anne) Buedding; Randy (Kathy) Buedding, and Becky Felver, and many nieces and nephews.

A private family celebration of life will be held.

Marcella E. Steidinger

Marcella Elsie Louise Steidinger, 90, of Hamburg, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by family. She had been residing at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon since 2017.

She was born on April 10, 1932 in Wausau to the late Leonard and Edna (Haehlke) Wendt. On June 5, 1954 Marcella was united in marriage to Harold Steidinger at St. Peter Lutheran Church, town of Hamburg. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Marcella worked on the family farm while growing up. Over the years she worked at Ginseng farms, for the Fromm Brothers, and Marathon Cheese. She also worked with her husband, Harold, on their dairy farm and grew Ginseng. As they were raising their family Marcella was a homemaker, loving and caring for them all. Marcella was known for her large vegetable garden that produced an abundant supply of vegetables that she would can starting in July through November. If you could grow it she could can it. She loved polka music and always enjoyed the Merrill Polka Festival. Marcella was a longtime member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and was active with the Ladies Aid.

Survivors include her children, Mark (Brenda) Steidinger of Hamburg, Bruce (Kelly) Steidinger of Hamburg, and Joy (Mark) Cochart of Hatley; grandchildren, Joshua (Annie) Steidinger, Jeremiah Steidinger, Amanda Steidinger, Dylan Cochart and Nathan Cochart; great-granddaughter, Elsie Steidinger; and sister-in-law, Vernette Wendt.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Orville Wendt; and twin sisters, Jean Krueger and Janice Henning.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at St. Peter Lutheran Church (Little Chicago), 135237 County Road A, Marathon, with Rev. William Ostrem officiating.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 29 at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, and continue at the church on Thursday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

A special thank you from the family to the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Palliative Care Unit for the compassionate care that Marcella received.

Carl R. Gaulke

Carl R. Gaulke, 67, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Cares & Hospice Services, after a five-year long battle with lung cancer. He was born October 12, 1955, in Elkhorn, WI, son of the late Lloyd & Joan (Long) Gaulke. He married Rosemary Johnson July 3, 1976, in Sharon, WI. Carl grew up and raised his family in Clinton, WI. He later moved to Lakeland, FL after retiring from Birds Eye Foods in December of 2016.

He enjoyed camping and sitting by the campfire with family while telling jokes and stories. In the summer months he could often be found pulling weeds from his yard with a screwdriver, watering and pruning flowers, or tinkering in the garage with an old lawnmower or someone’s car. During the winter, he enjoyed making wood crafts for family and friends. He was often called upon to assist his children and grandchildren with home remodeling projects, which he also enjoyed supervising in the later years.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Arthur & Martha Johnson, sister Lavon, brothers Donnie & Otto, sister-in law, Amber and brothers-in-law Carl and Andy.

He is survived by his wife Rosie Gaulke; Children, Jeffrey (Kim) Gaulke and Rachel (Jeremy) Brown; Grandchildren, Jordan Gaulke, Taylor (John) Knott, Morgan Gaulke, Mackenzie Brown, Reegan Brown, Zach Moran, Andrew Moran, Colten Gaulke, and Natalee Jongerius-Gaulke; Great Grandchildren Sawyer, Scarlett, Simon, Josie & Romeo.

A gathering of friends and family will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 1:00 pm with a service to follow at 3:00 pm at Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Carl.