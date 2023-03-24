By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau father convicted of reckless homicide after supplying a fatal dose of drugs to his son and another woman who died within hours of one another will spend at least nine years in prison after his sentencing Friday morning.

Roderick H. Schultz, of Wausau, was formally charged July 6, 2021 in Marathon County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs after an investigation into both deaths. In November 2022, Schultz was convicted of one reckless homicide charge. Additional charges were dismissed but read into the record for consideration at sentencing.

Schultz was to be sentenced on March 3, but that hearing was delayed after his attorney asked for an alternate presentencing investigation. That request was granted, and Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill agreed to push sentencing to Friday, March 24.

Judges use such investigations, which delve into a suspect’s personal, family and psychological history, to determine an appropriate punishment at the time of sentencing.

During Friday’s hearing, Judge O’Neill heard more than two hours of testimony, including a passionate statement about the impact Schultz’s crimes had on family members. The mother of the young man who died said in her victim impact statement that Schultz’s actions over the years encouraging their son’s addiction ultimately destroyed him and, in the process, had a devastating impact on the survivors left behind. The couple split in 1994.

Schultz’s son was found dead March 13, 2021 at a Wausau apartment. A needle and cooker was next to his body, which was discovered hours after the first overdose victim, Schultz’s girlfriend, was also found dead.

Schultz allegedly admitted his son had overdosed about five times previously but initially denied being at either victim’s house and said he had not recently used drugs himself. But court documents show his story changed several times throughout the investigation. And police, citing cell phone records obtained through a warrant, confirmed that Schultz on the night before his son’s death drove to Milwaukee to buy $400 worth of heroin and delivered the drugs that killed the young man.

Court records show Schultz was ordered by a judge to be held on a $100,000 bond with only the first $20,000 to be paid in cash, which he then posted. But while out on bond in September, Schultz was arrested again after being found unresponsive in his home.

According to the police report, Schultz’s mother said her son may have overdosed and his lips were turning blue. Lifesaving efforts were successful after paramedics administered Narcan, but no drugs were found next to Schultz during the initial investigation. His mother then told police she wondered if he was diabetic, court records state, and claimed her son had a history of seizures.

Schultz allegedly claimed the puncture wound found on his arm was from “working on a truck,” court records state. His mother allegedly refused to allow police to search Schultz’s bedroom on the grounds that it was her home. She has so far not faced any charges connection to the incident.

Police obtained a warrant to draw Schultz’s blood at the hospital for a chemical test. He was eventually taken to the Marathon County Jail on bail jumping charges, which were filed Sept. 6. He was released after posting a $3,000 cash bond, court records show.

Past history

Court records show Schultz was one of three people arrested in March 2017 after a 36-year-old man overdosed and nearly died. The overdose was one of three in Wausau in a span of just a few days. Treg Leder, then 27, was also arrested in connection with the 2017 case. Leder was convicted of manufacturing or delivering heroin and in December 2017 was sentenced to three years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision.

A third suspect died in 2018.

Schultz, now 55, was ultimately convicted of maintaining a drug trafficking place and in 2018 was given a withheld sentence and ordered to spend three years on probation, which ended on Feb. 4, 2021 – just six weeks before his girlfriend and son died.

During Friday’s hearing, Judge O’Neill also ordered Schultz, now 55, to spend nine years on extended supervision following his eventual release from prison. Schultz is not eligible for prison programming but must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo AODA treatment and pay all court obligations and Dept. of Corrections supervision fees. He was granted 71 days credit for time served while awaiting trial.

Schultz was immediately remanded into custody and will be transferred to the Wisconsin Prison System for processing.