As one who has been critical in the past of certain stories in the Wausau Pilot & Review, it is only fair that I salute the publication for the fine story Feb. 14 detailing the missteps of certain members of the Marathon County Board of Supervisors.

Those supervisors violated the protections of the First Amendment by attempting and, to a degree, succeeding in punishing the Marathon County Public Library for having the principles to resist their efforts to remove certain books from what is offered to the reading public. Those supervisors had the audacity to threaten the funding of the library because the management and board did not agree with their checklist of materials they wanted removed. The library board wisely engaged an outside legal firm for an opinion that would have remained a secret within county government had it not been for an open records request from the WP&R.Now we know that the supervisors involved were cautioned to “consider their constitutional and ethical obligations to the people of Marathon County.”

Specifically, Supervisor Chris Dickinson of Stratford openly attempted to cut $365,000 from the library budget and stated his motivation was the body’s decision to keep the materials he personally objected to.

Supervisor Michael Ritter of Ringle told a constituent he would pursue budget cuts in retaliation for the library board keeping the “filth” on the shelves. Supervisor Tim Sondelski of rural Mosinee was a little more circumspect in his budget threat, but on Facebook said causes like this were why God put him and other Christians on the board “to fight the evil and protect the children. It is the time of reckoning….”

The threats weren’t over at that point. Supervisor Tony Sherfinski of Schofield wrote in an e-mail to 23 of the 38 supervisors that they should consider cutting the budget by half.

Also not helping and ignoring advice from the county board’s own legal counsel were Supervisor Craig McEwen of Schofield and Supervisor Jennifer Aarestad of Rothschild.

And even then, the errant supervisors were not done. They waited for the terms of two of the best members of the library board to come up for renewal and voted against either of them continuing on the board. That sends a chilling message to all board appointees on all committees that retaliation is alive and well in Marathon County government.

The supervisors should reconsider their actions, restoring the funding they cut and reversing their removal of the two non-compliant library board members.

Meanwhile, a lot of good work went into that news story and it should be applauded.

Pat Peckham, Wausau

Pat Peckham is a retired journalist and former Dist. 1 Alderman for the City of Wausau.