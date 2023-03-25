Wausau Pilot & Review

MENOMONIE – The D.C. Everest boys track and field team placed second among 22 teams at the Large Schools Division meet of the Northern Badger Classic on Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Everest finished with 65.5 points, just two points behind meet champion Rochester (Minn.) Mayo.

D.C. Everest had three individual champions and eight top-five finishes overall.

Cole Stevens won the shot put with a throw of 57 feet, 3 inches, Matt Nielsen was first in the pole vault with a vault of 15-3, and Blake Postler won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.84 seconds.

Arlin Sangster took third in the triple jump (40-8.5) and fourth in the 55-meter dash (6.70), the 1,600 relay team of Postler, Malachi Watson, Jaiden Easter and Sam Graff was third in 3:42.09, Clay Homan finished fifth in the 200 (55.56) and Owen Hagemeister was fifth in the high jump (6-0).

Both the boys and the girls track teams will compete at the River Falls Indoor Invitational on Thursday at UW-River Falls.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of pttiming.com.