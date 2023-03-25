On March 8, 2023 Mike Jelinek of Everlasting Etchings, LLC, Kronenwetter presented World War II Navy Veteran Bob Coleman with the first Military Veteran Coffee Mug Award at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting.

Bob served in the Navy during World War II from 1943-to 1946. He served six months aboard the Destroyer USS Wipple DD217 in the Caribbean escorting freighter convoys through U-Boat waters. Bob also served aboard the LST 804 on D-Day in Okinawa.

Upon completion of his service, Bob went to college and became a teacher. He taught 9th grade English and American Literature for 48 years with the last 31 years at D.C. Everest. He also was a JV wrestling and football coach.

Bob is well deserving of this beautiful award. We thank Bob for his service to our country and to our community and the students at D.C. Everest.

A personally etched stainless steel Polar Camel mug will be awarded to a Veteran each month at Denny’s in Rothschild. Group members will nominate Veterans for the award to honor their service to America.

Mike and Amber Jelinek owners of Everlasting Etchings, LLC of Kronenwetter came up with the coffee mug award idea for Veterans. They are donating the coffee mugs as their way of thanking our Veterans for their service. The coffee mugs are creatively etched with the Veterans name, branch of service and the years served. They also include the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee logo and Everlasting Etchings logo on the back side.

Story and Photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann