Two people were critically injured Friday in a snowmobile crash in Lac du Flambeau, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. Friday, March 25 on Crawling Stone Lake. Emergency crews responded to a report of two sleds colliding with multiple ambulances called to the scene.

Oneida County requested additional assistance from Vilas County in the crash response.

The names and ages of the victims has not been released. Their current condition has not been officially updated.

