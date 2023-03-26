Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – The Wausau West softball team scored six times in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 12-5 win over Wautoma in the consolation bracket championship game Saturday at the Rhinelander Invitational at the Hodag Dome.

Wautoma struck back to get to within 6-3 before the Warriors were able to put the final touches on the win and finish the two-day tournament with a 2-1 record to start their season.

Taylor Liebelt, Caitlin Krantz and Grace Huggenvik each had two hits, and Rachel Harder drove in four runs for West.

Harder also picked up the pitching win, allowing three runs in four innings.



Weather permitting, West will host Wausau Newman Catholic for a nonconference game on Thursday.

Warriors 12, Hornets 5

Wautoma 002 120 0 – 5 6 8

Wausau West 600 330 x – 12 13 2

WP: Rachel Harder. LP: Cieslik.

SO: Cieslik (4 inn.) 2, Stahl (2 inn.) 0; Emma Wendling (3 inn.) 2, Harder (4 inn.) 0. BB: Cieslik 1, Stahl 3; Wendling 4, Harder 3.

Top hitters: WAUT, Stahl 2 runs; Buechner 2×4, 2 runs; Cieslik 2×3. WW, Autumn Hughes 2×2, RBI; McKenna Gale 2 runs; Taylor Liebelt 2×5, 3 runs; Caitlin Krantz 2×4, 2 RBI; Sadie Peissig 2 runs, 2 RBI; Harder 2B, 4 RBI; Grace Huggenvik 2×3; Baylen Hulstrom 2B, RBI.

Records: Wautoma 1-2; Wausau West 2-1.