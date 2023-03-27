Wausau Pilot & Review

Five candidates in Wausau are seeking three seats on the Wausau Board of Education in an election held April 4, 2023.

Two incumbents are running: Lance Trollop, current vice president of the school board, and Cory Sillars, who was appointed in September to complete the term of a board member who resigned. Three challengers – Dr. Gillian Battino, Jennifer Paoli and Frederick Tealey – are also seeking board seats. As part of our local election coverage, we asked each candidate to answer a series of questions that aim to convey their views on a range of issues, from school choice to book bans, community involvement, funding and the district’s reorganization plans. Of the candidates, only Battino, Tealey and Trollop supplied answers, which are published unedited below in an order selected by a random generator program. Follow all of Wausau Pilot & Review’s election coverage by bookmarking this page, and watch for our voter guide coming soon.

What skills or experience do you have that makes you qualified to be a board member?

Trollop: I already have years of experience serving on this board and I’m a better board member now than I was when I first joined the board. There is a lot to learn to be able to make good decisions in the best interest of the district. That is not to say our new board members haven’t been good board members or that there is no value in having new voices on the board. But experience is also valuable, and the best scenario is to have a good mix of both.After the election in April of 2023, we will have only two or three (if I’m elected) board members with more than one term of experience. Also, of the 6 others on the board, two or three will have less than a year of experience. Because we have such a “new” board, the district would benefit from my experience. I also have shown during my time on the board that I am able (and willing) to consider issues from all sides and to contribute to discussions in that way. I’ve shown I will put in the time needed to be informed and prepared for meetings. I’ve demonstrated my abilities as a board member and voters do not have to guess at what I’d be like based on what I write here. They have years of evidence to decide whether I’m worthy of continuing as a board member.

Battino: All six of my kids have been WSD students, my last two are a junior and senior at Wausau West. I am intimately familiar with the strengths and the weaknesses our students face. In addition, I am a physician and was a clinical instructor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. I also worked extensively with a nonprofit, RAD-AID International and the WHO as the Director responsible for building a radiology residency from the ground up from 2015-2021 in Guyana. Budgets, curricula and infrastructure are not new to me.

Tealey: ??Being a high school teacher for 30 plus years as well as an academic coach is an experience very valuable for a board member. Years of experience in the field has its advantages in assessing issues from a educator standpoint as well as from a student standpoint. Board members should be able to understand the needs of students and teachers in making the system work.

The biggest question on voters’ minds this election is the restructuring proposal for Wausau schools. Do you support the district’s current restructuring vision? Why or why not?

Trollop: As I said in the meeting when I voted in favor of it, I’m disappointed there wasn’t better communication with the community and greater support, but I believe the plan allows us to provide better service/education to our students, while at the same time becoming more efficient with our very limited resources. It also will improve staff working conditions. It wasn’t a decision I took lightly or decided quickly, but one that weighed very heavily on me, and I’ve spent countless hours studying and considering it just in the last year, let alone in the years before when time and again we faced issues that could have been improved or even avoided with consolidation. A lot still has to happen over the next two and a half years of planning and implementation to make this plan achieve what it has the potential to do, but in the end, I think it is in the best interest of the district and community as a whole for the long term. We regularly do not receive funding that keeps up with inflation. For our most recent 2022-23 school year, we are more than $4 million behind the inflationary pace. Over the last 11 years (so, not including the significant cuts in 2010 following Act 10), we are behind by more than $25 million. The result is we’ve been constantly cutting services, cutting budgets, and reducing what we offer for more than a decade. However, we still have 13 elementary schools and 4 secondary schools. We must become more efficient. My biggest disappointment throughout this process is I wish the board and district were more successful in informing the community. It wasn’t due to not trying. There were multiple public listening sessions and presentations held at our high schools, board meetings that are available to view or attend, meetings with PTOs at many schools, a website with links to presentations, including subcommittee meetings from the summer, emails, newsletters, videos, etc., but it wasn’t enough. I’ve spoken to many people who are very informed. There certainly are members of the community that have studied the information available, watched the meetings, attended the listening sessions, and have a great grasp not only on the problems we face, but the many options considered and the reasons those options were narrowed down to the plan that was approved. However, I also continue to see misinformation online and hear it when I talk to people in the community. For example, many believe the plan was first discussed in January and approved in February, not realizing the many meetings and hours of discussion over the course of months that narrowed options and led to the creation of the plan first set for action in January and eventually passed in February. I’ve also heard people say the plan should be paused because the board never considered (insert one of many options or issues here) when that option or issue was considered and discussed in detail. I’ve even heard some claim there was previously a referendum for a district restructure that was voted down, which is not true (the closest referendum on this topic was a failed request for funds to build a new school and combine Lincoln and Grant elementary schools into that one new building). I could add many more examples, but the point is they all tell me we have not done a good enough job informing the public about our problems, our opportunities and how the plan was developed. There are negatives to the plan (and significant negatives to the alternatives), but it is also disappointing that so many don’t understand the benefits of consolidation. I think most understand the cost savings, but they think of it as a negative, as though a school with four first grade classes is somehow worse than a school with one first grade class, when the opposite is true. Prior to becoming a board member, I wouldn’t have understood this. I would have assumed a small one section school was best, but based on what I’ve learned while serving on the board I now know that is not correct. Also, there isn’t a plan to create mega-schools as some have claimed, but there is a plan to create what we consider to be more optimally sized schools. Our current 13 elementary schools average about 230 students. To put this in perspective, when I last checked the 6 elementary schools in the D.C. Everest District, they averaged about 390 students, and the state average is over 300. The restructuring plan results in our district having an average of a little over 300 students in our elementary schools. We can do so much more for students if we right size our schools compared to being spread out over so many small schools. We can offer better help for struggling students, more enrichment for gifted students, better mental health coverage, more individualized learning, and the list goes on. The main negative may be attending a school one or two miles away rather than one or two blocks away, but from an educational standpoint, we can better serve our students with consolidation. I don’t think most people understand these benefits (and I wouldn’t if not for being on the board). I am not suggesting that everyone fully informed would agree with the restructuring proposal. It is a very complex problem with difficult decisions to make and I can argue the pros and cons of the current plan, doing nothing or alternate plans. I have concerns with this plan, but I also have concerns with the alternative options, including the choice to continue as we are. This is not the type of situation where we can hope to get everyone to agree on what is best, but I do wish we had been clearer in providing information to the community. The good news is there are over two years of study and planning that will happen before implementation where the district can continue to provide information out and take feedback in.

Battino: While I do see a need for change and I do believe the restructuring conversation brings valuable opportunity to better serve our students, I cannot support the plan in its current form for many reasons.

It is too much, too fast. A 3-4 stage plan is smarter and leaves room to re-evaluate as we implement, potentially avoiding mistakes and wasting tax dollars.

Closure of 5 elementary schools, most of which predominantly serve socioeconomiccally disadvantaged families is unacceptable and tone-deaf to the clear challenges our community faces.

There has been a lack of transparency from the board. There needs to be a new referendum. Moving forward without a new referendum is a “bait and switch.”

Bussing and transportation is a huge concern that is consistently downplayed. We can barely bus our kids now and this problem will grow.

Wausau School District can expect to see 80-100 school aged refugee children annually and there has been zero discussion of how this will be best planned for.

Fewer athletes will be able to play JV and Varsity sports. I love winning as much as anybody does. But, while having a winning team is fun, the value of sports is having the most student-athletes possible. Student athletes are less likely to drop out of school, get pregnant, use illegal substances, or get arrested. Being a team player, working hard and sportsmanship are what builds great futures for kids. Intramurals will not cut it.

Tealey: Definitely, the restructuring is too much, too soon. It’s obvious that the enrollment is shrinking and something needs to be done, but not as drastic especially without parent input. Combining high schools may come to fruition, but more discussion of other solutions should be on the table. A referendum to provide choices for parents should be presented as well. If the citizens have no choices, then, the citizens won’t be a part of the final outcome. We want the citizens to ‘own’ the school system, to be proud of the system, to continually work towards a better system. The board is dictating the agenda and not allowing the parents to be a part of these very important decisions.

What is the biggest hurdle the Wausau School District faces with respect to declining enrollment? In other words, why are students leaving the district, and what can be done about it?

Trollop: We have over 700 fewer students now as compared to 20 years ago. If we had maintained 700 more students for the last 20 years, that would have resulted in millions of additional funding annually. And, based on age 0-5 births, we were recently advised to expect enrollment to decrease over 600 additional students. Some who are new to this conversation might say “well just reduce staff to account for it” and that has happened in some instances, but it isn’t as easy as one might think. If we have 25 less students than a year before, it isn’t as though those 25 students all come from the same class such that we require one less teacher. Instead, they are spread throughout the district. In addition to reduced birth rates and population shifts, we also have more students open enrolling out of our district than in. In 2022-23, that gap was 231 students to the negative. Families are already telling us we have to change. They are voting with their choice to leave. We must get more efficient, while at the same time provide a better education for our students.

Battino: Some of this loss is due to open enrollment, but much of it is attributed to a decreasing population. As mentioned previously, there is an impending increase in population of school-age children in Wausau due to immigration and it’s important to plan for that. In addition, we do need to make some changes in our district, upgrading facilities, improving teacher retention, as well as attracting the best educators in the state. We also need to listen to teachers and parents and give them what they need to best serve our students. Parents take kids out of the schools when they are not getting what they need.

Tealey: Students are leaving the district to go to smaller schools, virtual schools and private schools. This trend will continue if the district continues to close schools rather than improve them. Parents want smaller secondary schools so their children can have more opportunities for sports, drama, music, art and other pursuits.

What would you do as a board member to help attract and retain qualified teachers and other staff?

Trollop: Compensation is the simple answer, but when I talk to teachers, it isn’t that simple. Veteran teachers tell me of course more pay is needed (it hasn’t kept up with inflation), but they didn’t go into teaching for money. They knew that with many years of experience and a master’s degree they would be earning more as a professional employee in the private sector. They went into teaching because they love education and teaching was enjoyable. Unfortunately, over the years more and more has been added to teachers’ plates. I can’t count the number of times teachers have told me they wish they could do more teaching and less assessing. Also, the student population is more challenging than ever with more significant behavior issues and greater needs outside of the classroom that impact what happens in school. To attract and retain high quality teachers, we need to look for ways to make the job more enjoyable. Much of the assessment and documentation time is required by state or federal law, but is there anything we can remove? What quality of life changes can we make to improve their working experience? What additional supports can we provide to allow them to focus more on actual teaching, which is what they are experts at and what they are passionate about?

We also have unequal working conditions within our district.

I recall a public meeting where a teacher explained the dissatisfaction caused by having such variable class sizes because of our small schools. A teacher in one school might have 10 students while a teacher in another school may have 28 for the same grade.

I recall another meeting where a teacher noted some are working in perfectly climate controlled buildings, while others are in very old buildings that are cold in the winter and 90 degrees in the spring and fall (with classroom doors closed and locked as is required these days).

In restructuring meetings we’ve heard about the disadvantage of teaching alone with no other teachers of the same grade level compared to having a team 3-4 teachers working together and collaborating at the same grade.

Our elementary encore staff (Art, Music, Physical Education and Science) are regularly spread throughout many buildings, never developing the feeling of a home base. It also isn’t uncommon over the years that we’ve lost employees in these positions when they are less than full time.

We’ve lost teachers or failed to hire new teachers due to a lack of childcare in our community.

We recently heard from a teacher in a board meeting who explained the extra classes (and, therefore, preparations outside of class) that his fellow teachers at Wausau East endure that aren’t experienced at West for that particular subject.

These types of issues and more are difficulties we are trying to address. With the labor market in general and teacher shortage that exists nationally, hiring and retaining teachers is a competition, and the Wausau School District needs to constantly look for ways to improve working conditions so we can attract and retain the highest quality teachers and all other staff as possible. Nothing within our control is more important to the education of students than the quality of their teacher.

Battino: Our goal should be that the Wausau School District becomes the most desirable school district in which to teach in the state. This means listening to teachers and providing them with effective means of communicating their needs to the administration and to the school board. It means addressing the salary discrepancy between WSD and other desirable districts in the state. And it means truly supporting our teachers in the classroom.

Tealey: This is paramount in that opportunities for teachers exist everywhere. Retaining them here and attracting good teachers is a must. Better salaries and working conditions is part of the answer. Salaries here are falling behind other nearby districts as well as larger districts such as Wausau. But also, stability is a factor. The current board has poisoned the atmosphere here with their restructuring plan because teachers aren’t aware if they have a job, where that job might be, how secure is their position. I fear that some already are contemplating leaving Wausau because of this unstable situation brought on by the board.

What is your view of school choice?

Trollop: I support the right for parents to choose what school district to send their children to, even though we had an open enrollment deficit of over 200 students this year. This means, of the students living in our district who choose to go to another district compared to students residing outside our district who choose to go to school here, we had 200 more going out than coming in. However, while this question about school choice (and the related issue of private school vouchers) is an interesting one for discussion and directly impacts our district, these school choice rules are state laws, not something school board members control.

Battino: I support school choice. It gives families and students options and flexibility. One size does not fit all.

Tealey: Public schools can only do so much for choice. The taxpayers are obligated to fund one public school system, but shouldn’t have to fund private schools. They are not regulated as much, sometimes not licensed. They are not required to have special education, social workers, psychologists, etc. However, its understandable why parents send their children to private schools because they may be smaller in size and also be in closer proximity. For that reason, school choice will remain.

What is your view on banning books? Who should make those decisions?

Trollop: I don’t want to copy the entire policy here as it is quite long, but I would refer readers to the district website where all board policies can be found. Policy 2421D is our Library Selection Policy and I support it. Within that policy there is a good outline of how our educational experts select books and other materials, based upon the board’s approved philosophy and objectives for selection. A parent or guardian has the right to request any materials be restricted from their child. A resident or employee of the district may request the reconsideration of materials based on appropriateness. If that cannot be resolved informally, a formal request can be made to a reconsideration committee which includes a member of administration, a teacher (chosen by the school staff), a library media staff member (chosen by the library media staff), a member of the school parent organization (chosen by that organization) and two students chosen by the student body (if deemed appropriate by the principal). The policy goes on to detail what the committee must do and the process it undertakes to reach its recommendation. That recommendation then goes to the school board for final determination. In my 12 years on the board, it has never reached a board decision.

Battino: An excellent education is rooted in access to information, in other words, intellectual freedom. Book banning is NOT intellectual freedom. I trust teachers to guide my students through complex issues of our society, past and present. That is how thoughtful, collaborative, constructive young adults learn. If there is a complaint or a request to censor, ban or replace a book in our curriculum or library, I would support the process that is already in place and can be found in the WSD Policy Manual under Library Selection Policy. A committee including a board of education representative, a teacher from the department involved, a library specialist, a parent/PTO representative, and 2 high school students (if appropriate) is formed and a decision is made.

Tealey: This is one of the main motivations for me to run for office. As a literature teacher, I cringe at living in a district which has censored some books. 4 books were replaced by this board in the elementary curriculum including Newberry Award winning books. I fear without more diversity on the board, more books will be censored such as “Catcher in the Rye” “To Kill a Mockingbird” “Brave New World”. Should that happen, then, it’s time to leave. By the board replacing these 4 books, including “Hatchet,” creates a precedent and other books being censored could follow.

What are the literacy challenges students face, and how would you address them?

Trollop: Literacy is obviously important, so I can understand why this question was asked, but it also is important for your readers to know what the role of a school board actually is. Many people in the community, and sometimes even new board members or those seeking to first get elected, don’t really understand what a school board does. No board members have power individually. Our power is limited to voting in a meeting. The most common description of the role of a school board is to set broad policy and to hire and evaluate the superintendent. With that in mind, the board can (and does) support literacy or math or any other important facet of education by approving policies that promote and support literacy, by supporting the hiring and retention of high-quality staff and making it clear that student achievement and success is important. The board should support initiatives that help all students, whether struggling, gifted or in between. We know literacy is important throughout all years of schooling, but that it is especially important in the early years so we must continue to support efforts to build strong readers and to promote the enjoyment of reading (the importance of which is underrated in my opinion) at an early age.

Battino: Civic, financial, and health literacy are each vital to our students’ success, and deserve even more focus. If elected to the school board, I would work with educators to better support these particular challenges. To achieve the best civic, financial and health literacy, a K-12 collaboration is needed. A WSD graduate should be well prepared to be a healthy, voting, financially independent young adult.

Tealey: Test scores are falling and the district needs to address this. Additional teacher aides, after school programs and challenging summer school programs aimed at literacy improvement can be instituted.

What role should the community play in supporting the education of children?

Trollop: The most important thing a school district has control over that impacts the education of a child is the quality of the teachers interacting with the students every day. But just as important is the support students receive in their own homes, starting hopefully before they ever step foot in a school. As a school board member, we don’t have control over that, but a district should support it in any way possible and continue to stress the importance of it. Beyond what a parent or guardian can do for their own children, the community as a whole plays an important role in supporting the education of children by supporting its local public school district. Similarly, a well-educated population in turn supports the community. I believe strongly in the importance of public education. It is vital to our community.

Battino: The community and WSD Board of Education should collaborate to support our students. Through mentorship, apprenticeship, volunteering and classroom instruction our students can learn about living and thriving in Wausau.

Tealey: For the sake of funding, the community needs to lobby local state legislators to provide state aid for the schools that was cut earlier by the state. Our community has state legislators who are not supporting our public schools and the only way to change this is to lobby them or simply vote against them. Unfortunately, these incumbents have been in office for years and years making it difficult to receive state aid for schools.

What could the district do to improve academic achievement for all students?

Trollop: We have Gifted and Talented teachers, English Learner teachers, specialists for intervention or enrichment, we are spread thin throughout many schools. Our encore teachers (Art, Music, Physical Education and Science) are currently spread across 2-3 elementary schools each. We have the limited ability to offer some courses and opportunities at only one, not two, high schools. One of the goals of restructuring is to address these problems. Beyond the consolidation plans, we of course must continue to do what we do every single year (and what teachers are doing every day): we study what is working and what is not, and we seek improvement in every respect. Board members, though, are not involved in the day-to-day running of a district. Our decisions are high level and broad policy and goal setting decisions, but we need to make sure we do what we can to hire and retain the highest quality staff and to provide the support needed for those experts to educate our students.

Battino: First, we should invest more in early learning. This is widely proven to be extremely beneficial to all kids. Second, we should do more to address mental health support at every grade level. Third, work to understand and address COVID related learning losses. Finally, take better care of our educators. Happy healthy teachers build happy healthy students.

Tealey: Retain the good teachers that we have; keep the schools smaller so the students identify with their school; continue to work towards lower class sizes; target those students who are having difficulties and work individually with them—tutoring programs, for example.

Is there anything else you’d like voters to know about you?

Trollop: I don’t have a campaign and I don’t accept any donations. So, you won’t see yard signs, mailers or other advertisements asking you to vote for me. But I have years of board service to show what type of board member I am. If you haven’t closely followed our meetings over the years, I encourage you to talk to people who have and ask their opinion about whether the district benefits from my service on the board. Even before I joined the board, I believed in public education, and I cared about the Wausau School District. My time serving as a board member has only caused me to become even more invested in the success of the district. I grew up here, I graduated from the Wausau School District, and I have two children who are district students. I want to see the district succeed and I want to offer any help I can to make that happen.

Battino: I am kind, respectful, and hard working. I look forward to the opportunity to work for every student and family.

Tealey: Having two grandchildren in the district gives me a better perspective for being a school board member. I attend sports games, concerts, drama and other events regularly. And as a possible board member, this will continue. Having other pursuits—small business owner, cardio instructor—gives me a more balanced and diverse outlook in the community.