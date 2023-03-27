Wausau Pilot & Review

A woman is in custody connection with the death of a newborn boy whose body was discovered March 4 in a Whitewater field near a mobile home park, police said.

Whitewater police and emergency crews were called to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park, 755 N. Tratt St. after the body was found wrapped in a plastic bag an inside a cardboard box. The discovery led Whitewater police, who said the baby was likely placed in the field less than 48 hours prior to his discovery, to issue a plea to the public to come forward with any information about the case.

Under Wisconsin’s Safe Haven for Newborns law, parents can legally relinquish custody of newborn babies younger than 72 hours anonymously and confidentially. Babies can be turned over to a police officer, emergency room or hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, is in the Jefferson County Jail. Prosecutors are considering charges that could include concealing the death of a child and obstructing an officer. A search of court records Monday shows no official charges have yet been filed.

Police believe the woman is the child’s mother.