Family caregivers help a family member or friend with a variety of tasks, including medication assistance, meal preparation, laundry and household tasks, and transportation to doctor appointments. While caregiving can be a rewarding experience, it can also be stressful.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin will offer a free one-hour program for caregivers, called Managing Caregiver Stress. This program is designed to provide family caregivers with strategies to recognize their sources and signs of stress and implement tools to both reduce and manage stress.

The program will be offered from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 30 at the Wausau, Antigo and Marshfield ADRC offices. It will also be offered from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Merrill and Wisconsin Rapids ADRC offices. In addition, this program will be offered virtually at both times.

The resource center also offers a six-week program for family caregivers, called Powerful Tools for Caregivers. This program is designed to provide family caregivers with the tools they need to take care of themselves while in a caregiving role.

This program includes meeting once a week for six weeks. Participants will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, balance life, increase their ability to make tough decisions, and locate helpful resources. The information is useful whether you’re caring for someone who lives at home or if your family member or friend now resides in a care facility.

The next session will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. April 20 through May 25 at the ADRC -CW Wausau office, 2600 Stewart Ave, Suite 25.

Registration is required for these free programs. Call 888-486-9545 if you have questions about either program, or if you would like to sign up.