If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org.

Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have surrounded a home in Merrill Tuesday afternoon where a man is refusing to come out or speak with officers.

Officers with multiple departments are at the scene, attempting to communicate with the man and persuade him to surrender peacefully.

Emergency scanner traffic suggests the situation began to unfold at about 3 p.m. in the 400 block of North State Street. Initially, officers responded after a 911 caller reported seeing a man yelling outside the home threatening to harm himself. Emergency scanner traffic indicates the man is potentially armed with two hatchets.

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes and residents should avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.