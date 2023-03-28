Wausau Pilot & Review

A teenager reported missing Monday was found safe after a roughly two-hour search involving a drone and K9 officers, officials said Tuesday.

The teen was reported missing at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, about an hour after the child was last seen. Police say the juvenile was reported as lost in the woods close to his home.

Wood County Sheriff’s officials responded to the area along with crews from the towns of Remington and Pittsville. People combed the woods on foot as part of the effort, officials said.

The teen was found at about 8:35 p.m. Monday near the Yellow River, north of Babcock, and is safe.

No additional information was released.