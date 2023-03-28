Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are so far refusing to characterize a situation in Merrill that resulted in evacuations, road blockages and officers surrounding a home with weapons drawn as a standoff, though the scene is now cleared.

Emergency scanner traffic suggests the situation began to unfold at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North State Street. Initially, officers responded after a 911 caller reported seeing a man yelling outside the home threatening to harm himself. Emergency scanner traffic indicates the man was potentially armed with two hatchets.

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes and emergency scanner traffic indicated that police may have had prior contacts with the suspect and considered the situation a potential attempt at “suicide by cop.” Officers surrounded the home and made multiple attempts to persuade the man, whose name has not been released, to surrender peacefully. The suspect was contacted multiple times by 911 operators and initially refused to speak with officers or leave the home.

WSAW-TV now reports that Merrill Police, despite spending more than an hour outside the home, “was not a standoff but stated it could be a domestic violence incident.”

“One individual involved is reported to have been making threats to the other,” WSAW reported.

Neither the Merrill Police Department nor the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, whose deputies were also on scene, have issued a formal statement about the matter. In the context of policing, the word standoff refers to a situation in which a person refuses to be arrested but is keeping police away by threatening violence.

Though the scene is cleared, it is unclear whether anyone is in custody or facing charges. Attempts to reach Merrill and Lincoln County officials for clarification Tuesday were not immediately successful.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org.