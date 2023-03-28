Dear editor,

If you are like me, you are thinking, Why should I vote April 4 for Supreme Court justice? The answer is partly gerrymandering.

Wisconsin is the most gerrymandered state in the nation. As usual, both political parties are labeling the other party’s candidate as being extreme, but most people do not know that the Republicans currently have the deck stacked against the Democrats.

Although Wisconsin is a purple state, pretty much evenly divided population-wise between Republicans and Democrats, they hold a much larger number of seats in the legislature due to after each census redrawing the legislative map of Wisconsin into districts that favor their candidates.

Yes, the Democrats would do the same if they were the party in power.

The Supreme Court has the final say in redistricting and if a liberal judge is elected in April, the court will turn from conservative to liberal. The liberal judge running has come out against gerrymandering, and there should be a permanent Independent Redistricting Commission created to end gerrymandering once and for all.

Please vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz April 4 and put an end to gerrymandering!

Sincerely,

Fred Hardt of Wisconsin Rapids

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.