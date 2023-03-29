Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – A pair of Wausau West High School students, and sisters, combined for numerous medals at the USAG Wisconsin State Optionals (levels 6-10) gymnastics competition in Appleton last weekend.

Abby Berens, a sophomore, and Isabelle Berens, a freshman at West, competed at the meet as part of the Russell Gymnastics in the Level 9 competition.

Abby made the podium and medaled in all four events (uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and vault), and finished fourth in the all-around competition.

Isabelle earned medals in the bars, floor and beam, winning the state championship in the uneven bars competition and also earning a medal in the all-around.

Both girls qualified for the USAG Region 4 Competition in Milwaukee on April 14-16.

As a team, Russell Gymnastics finished third in the team standings.