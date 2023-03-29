STEVENS POINT – This April, explore the natural ways of animals and plants through free programs at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Schmeeckle Reserve.

Family Nature Programs are led by UW-Stevens Point students. Be prepared to go outside and dress for the weather. Meet at the Visitor Center unless otherwise noted.

The following programs will be offered in April:

· “Home Hike,” Friday, April 7, 10-11 a.m. Take the kids for a hike around the reserve to see how animals build their homes, then build an animal home.



· “Nature Journaling: Part One,” Saturday, April 8, 9–10 a.m., Learn the art of nature journaling through a guided indoor journey.



· “Nature Journaling: Part Two,” Saturday, April 8, 10:15-11 a.m., Put your nature journaling experience into practice during a relaxing one-mile walk in the reserve.



· “Egg-citing Bird Home Hike,” Friday, April 14, 10-11 a.m., See some of the nests, cavities and boxes where birds raise their young, then play a game to test your knowledge. Binoculars available.



· “Diving Deeper into Nature,” Saturday, April 15, 9-10 a.m., Learn how nature communicates in ways you’ve never seen before.



· “What’s That Pecking?” Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m.-noon, Woodpeckers are the excavators of the forest – take a look at where they work.



· “Whodunnit?” Sunday, April 16, 1-2 p.m., Put on your nature detective hat and walk in the reserve to solve a mystery.



· “Mammal Bone-anza,” Friday, April 21, 10-11 a.m., Why do certain mammals have different bone structure? Learn about their adaptations.



· “Seeing Schmeeckle,” Saturday, April 22, 9-10 a.m., Deepen your awareness of the world and practice nature journaling and observation on an interactive hike for all ages.



· “Rise and Shine with Schmeeckle’s Reptiles and Amphibians,” Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.-noon, Play games to learn about reptiles and amphibians, including the difference between brumation and hibernation.



· “Rocks in the Reserve,” Sunday, April 23, 1-2 p.m., Discover how rocks came to be at the reserve and their rich history during a guided walk.



· “Forward in Time,” Friday, April 28, 10-11 a.m., Explore how Schmeeckle’s landscape has transformed over time, from logging to farming to a natural area.



· “Poetry in the Outdoors,” Saturday, April 29, 9-10 a.m., Take some time to relax and write poetry in nature. Materials will be provided or bring your own.



· “Habitat Hunt,” Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m.-noon, Explore the reserve’s diverse habitats, what animals and plants live in each one and how habitat restoration works.

Participants must register for the Family Nature Programs by emailing schmeeckle@uwsp.edu, calling 715-346-4992 or in person at the Visitor Center. Include the programs you want to attend, total in your group, your email address and phone number. Confirmations, cancellations or rain rescheduling information will be sent via email. Reasonable accommodations for special needs will be made with advance notice.

Save the date for the popular Schmeeckle Reserve Spring Candlelight Hike Festival, to be held from 7-9:30 p.m. May 5. Themed “Fluttering Frenzy,” the event offers activities, campfire treats, skits and a torch-lit walk through the reserve. No reservations are needed.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/schmeeckle.