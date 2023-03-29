Wausau Pilot & Review

A Rhinelander restaurant is a total loss and six residents have been temporarily displaced from their homes after a fire that ripped through the building Tuesday.

Dinky Diner, 230 Thayer St., was closed when the blaze broke out, just before 6 p.m. March 28. Rhinelander Fire officials say heavy smoke was billowing from the rear of the building when crews arrived.

The owners of the diner posted a note on Facebook thanking firefighters, officers and customers who came to comfort them as the fire worked its way through the building.

“My heart is broken,” the Facebook post reads. “Not just for the loss of our business, but for all that it stands for. We’ve worked to make R&T’s Dinky Diner a second home for our customers.

“Thank you to every firefighter, every sheriff, every city officer, every customer who stood in the cold to comfort us. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. This town and it’s people are our backbone, and with them we will keep standing. We love you all and will keep everyone up to date with whatever happens next.”

Occupants in adjacent apartments were safely evacuated with no injuries reported and no medical care requested. All residents have been accounted for, officials said.

Displaced residents are assisted by the Red Cross.

Pine Lake and Pelican Fire were called in to assist via the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS. The Dinky Diner, which was traditionally open during breakfast and lunch hours, was heavily damaged in the blaze, the cause of which remains under investigation.