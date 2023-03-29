Wausau Pilot & Review

A public meeting is set for Wednesday to discuss a roundabout proposed for Weston Avenue at the intersection of Alderson Street, part of a grant-funded reconstruction plan.

Plans have been underway for months to complete the project, with the assistance of MSA.

Rothschild and Weston will work together to complete the project on the section of roadway, which is split between both municipalities. Per an agreement between the communities, funds will be equally split for the proposed work, which is scheduled for 2024. MSA’s design is about 1/3 completed, officials said.

The villages were awarded more than $700K in grant funding in 2023 for a multi-use pedestrian way on Weston Avenue that will stretch from Alderson to Birch Street.

The Weston Avenue portion of the project will be a complete reconstruction that includes new water main, sanitary and storm main, drain tile, a multi-use pedestrian path, curb and gutter, and driveway approaches with no proposed assessments from Rothschild.

The Alderson Street portion will include water main work by the village of Weston and the joint removal and replacement of asphalt. The Summit Avenue portion will be water main work by the village of Weston and some ditch and culvert work, asphalt pulverizing, grading and repaving by the village of Rothschild. Street work on Summit Avenue is subject to budgetary approval by the Roschild Board in the 2024 general budget.

Public input will be taken during the meeting, slated for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Rothschild Village Hall, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild.