Start planning for youth camps held this spring and summer through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, for interests in music, nature, sports, health, science and technology.

Offerings include:

· Miles of Smiles Family Retreat, April 15, is for families of children with cleft lip/palate and craniofacial disorders. Held at the Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt, it offers families the opportunities to connect as well as participate in outdoor activities, arts and crafts. At least one parent or guardian must attend with a child. Register by April 1. Learn more at Facebook/milesofsmilesuwsp or email smiles@uwsp.edu.

· Point Music Camp, offered June 11-15, is a residential camp for high school students who will work with UW-Stevens Point faculty and students. The camp offers skill building for vocalists, instrumentalists and composers.

· Health Careers Camp, June 13-16, offers high school students interactive activities with UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff and community health professionals. Attendees will stay on campus and participate in simulation labs, workshops and behind-the-scenes field trips to area hospitals and medical facilities.



· The American Suzuki Institute will be held July 16-22 and July 23-29. A family oriented summer music program, ASI offers youths instruction on a variety of instruments, parent workshops and teacher training, with instruction and performances by local faculty and guest artists. Founded in 1971, it is the longest running summer Suzuki institute outside of Japan.



· Summer Dance Incentive Camp will be held July 23-28 for high school students who will work with UW-Stevens Point faculty and stay on campus. Students will explore new techniques and rehearse for an informal performance at the end of the week.



· Full STEAM Ahead, held Aug. 15-18 at UWSP at Marshfield, is a camp for sixth-grade girls who want to build confidence and skills in science, technology, art, engineering and math. Sessions are led by UW-Stevens Point faculty and education students.

· Residential, adventure and day camps for ages 5-15 are offered at Central Wisconsin Environmental Station, a UW-Stevens Point field station near Amherst Junction. CWES offers cabin lodging, dining hall and water activities on Sunset Lake.

· UW-Stevens Point Athletics offers day and residential camps for basketball, volleyball and track and field. For updates, go to https://athletics.uwsp.edu.