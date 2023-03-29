Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team announced the signing of Central Michigan University pitcher Nate Ross.

Ross, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Jenison, Mich., has pitched 14 1/3 innings in 10 appearances this season, picking up a win and save with eight strikeouts for the Chippewas this spring.

Ross played for Kellogg Community College last year, where he appeared in 21 games and earned three wins, seven saves, and a 2.84 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison on Monday, May 29. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715-845-5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24 at 10 a.m.