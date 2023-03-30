On March 8, 2023 the American Legion Post 492 donated a Pyle Portable Bluetooth PA Speaker System with tripod stands to Mike Heilmann at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting. Many members of the post are also members of the group and they found a great way to help support it. Post 492 Commander Paul Gwidt and post member Dan Lambert organized the donation and got it approved by the Post.

The cup of coffee group was in need of a better sound system for the meeting. The group of 621 Veterans is growing and over 75 attend the meeting each week. This new system will ensure that they all can hear about the Veteran news, events and services available to them. Veterans of any age or era are welcome to attend the meetings. “Just grab a chair and say hello”. The meetings are held every Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Denny’s in Rothschild.

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Photo courtesy of Jeff Yunk