Despite snow in the forecast, this week’s featured cocktail is all about the hopeful sign of spring ahead – the Cherry Blossom. This cocktail tastes even better than it looks, and is sure to put a smile on your face (despite the weather.) As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Cherry Blossom

2 oz. Cherry Vodka

1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

2 oz. Sweet & Sour

1/2 oz. Grenadine

Candied or Amerena cherries, for garnish

To create this drink, mix the liquids using a shaker, pour into a highball glass filled with ice, then garnish with cherries. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.