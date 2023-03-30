From April 1-30, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a needlepoint butterfly magnet. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Adults can socialize with others while playing games, doing puzzles or working on craft projects during a monthly social hour on April 5 from 1-3 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

The library will screen a 2022 feature film inspired by the upbringing of Steven Spielberg on April 6 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Rated PG-13. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Adults can learn how to needle felt using raw and dyed wool during a weeklong craft event at the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens. Stop in any time the branch is open from April 10-15 to participate. Free, with all supplies provided. For more info, call 715-257-7292.



