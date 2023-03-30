WAUSAU – Money is on everyone’s minds, and not just because it’s tax season. The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have left people wondering where to put their money in a banking crisis. Inflation still troubles family budgets, along with recent interest rate hikes. In times like these, it’s difficult to know how to make the best choices to protect your investments and your financial future.

At 10 a.m. March 31, Rick Reyer welcomes financial advisor Kevin McKinley to share ways to maximize your financial health in 2023. Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or emailing questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.