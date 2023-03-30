Wausau Pilot & Review

Residents in central and northern Wisconsin are preparing for a late winter storm, with significant snowfall expected in the northwoods beginning Friday.

Wausau is under a winter storm watch from late Friday through Saturday afternoon with up to 7 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 45 mph. Areas north of Wausau including Rhinelander, Eagle River, Lac du Flambeau and Crandon will have more significant snowfall, prompting a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday through Saurday afternoon.

In northern Wisconsin, up to a foot of wet, heavy snow is expected with gusty winds and icy conditions. Travel could be very difficult, according to the National Weather Service, with hazardous roads both Friday morning and during the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5-1-1 for the latest road conditions.

Wausau Pilot & Review will provide updates as the storm nears.