RHINELANDER – The D.C. Everest softball team opened its 2023 campaign with a doubleheader sweep of Rhinelander on Thursday at the Hodag Dome.

D.C. Everest won 19-0 and 6-3 in the nonconference twinbill.

In Game 1, the Evergreens scored 14 runs in the second inning and finished off the game via the 15-run rule in just three innings.

Sydney Spear was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three runs scored, to pace the D.C. Everest offense. Taylor Friedel knocked in three runs, and Addison Kluck had two hits and two RBI for the Evergreens.

Kluck also picked up the pitching win, striking out eight in three perfect innings.

The second game was a bit tighter as the teams were even at 3-3 through 3½ innings, before Everest scored twice in the fourth and added an insurance run in the fifth.

Brown and Friedel each had two hits, and Kelsey Woolley drove in a pair of runs for Everest.

Kelsey Meverden threw a complete game to earn the win for the Evergreens, allowing eight hits and three walks while striking out 10.

D.C. Everest is scheduled to open its Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule at Stevens Point on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Game 1

Evergreens 19, Hodags 0

D.C. Everest 3(14)2 – 19 13 0

Rhinelander 000 – 0 0 4

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Addi DeMeyer.

SO: Kluck 8; DeMeyer (2 inn.) 3, Laney Haenel (0 inn.) 0, Neveah Anderson (2/3 inn.) 0, No. 34 (name not reported) 0. BB: Kluck 0; DeMeyer 5, Haenel 5, Anderson 2, No. 34 0.

Top hitters: DC, Sydney Spear 3×4, 2B, 3B, 3 runs, RBI; Dakota Witucki 3 runs; Carly Czerwinski 3 runs; Mara Meverden 2 runs; Kali Rutta 2 runs; Brooke Brown 2 RBI; Taylor Friedel 3 RBI.

Game 2

Evergreens 6, Hodags 3

Rhinelander 101 100 0 – 3 8 2

D.C. Everest 120 210 x – 6 6 1

WP: Kelsey Meverden. LP: DeMeyer.

SO: DeMeyer (4 1/3 inn.) 2, No. 34 (1 2/3 inn.) 0; Meverden 10. BB: DeMeyer 3, No. 34 0; Meverden 3.

Top hitters: R, DeMeyer 3×4, 2 2Bs, RBI; No. 34 2×3, 2B, RBI. DC, Brown 2×3, RBI; Friedel 2×3, 2 runs; Kelsey Woolley 2 RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 2-0; Rhinelander 2-3.