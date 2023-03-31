Wausau Pilot & Review

An elderly man was last reported in critical condition Thursday after he was pulled from his partially submerged vehicle in a Wausau retention pond.

Wausau police say video captured just after 6 a.m. Thursday shows the 84-year-old man driving slowly onto a frozen pond next to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. His vehicle broke through the ice.

It was nearly an hour before a caller reported seeing the man’s vehicle in the pond and rescue crews were summoned to the scene. Crews pulled the man from the pond in an ice rescue and he was transported to the hospital.

Unclear is whether a medical emergency occurred before the man drove onto the pond or any other factors that may have contributed to the incident.

The man’s name has not been released and an investigation continues.