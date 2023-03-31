Wausau Pilot & Review

The spring election is just days away with voters heading to the polls on Tuesday, April 4.

Wausau Pilot & Review is partnering with Ballotpedia to bring readers an easy way to look up their sample ballots before Tuesday’s election. In addition to the lookup tool, we have published comprehensive candidate profiles for major local races including the Wausau, D.C. Everest and Mosinee School Boards, along with additional information about election spending and implications ahead.

Find all our coverage in one easy location here. Bookmark this page for additional updates and our up-to-the-minute coverage Tuesday night as returns roll in.