Now-April 29

Two-Sentence Story Contest (All Locations)

Teens and tweens can submit short stories to the Marathon County Public Library’s 2-Sentence Story Contest. Stories can be submitted between March 8-April 29 in two different age categories – 8-12 years old and 13-18 years old. Stories cannot be more than two sentences long. The winning stories will be illustrated by MCPL staff. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Now-May 31

Tween Writing Group (All Locations)

From Jan. 1 through May 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3GzgWaK. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

April 1-30

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Create Your Own Stamp (All Locations)

From April 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making stamp pads. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

April 1

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Children of all ages and their families are invited to build creative projects using LEGO blocks on April 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

April 6

Earth Day Story Time (MCPL Wausau)

Earth Day is coming up, so celebrate the planet we all call home with a special story time on April 6 from 10-11 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Hear stories, then participate in different activities and craft-making! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

April 7-14

LEGO Brick Building Brain Break (MCPL Stratford)

Between April 7-14, kids and teens can build with LEGO bricks at the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Different challenges will be offered during the week, along with books to inspire your creativity. Geared toward children ages 6+. Stop in any time the Stratford Branch is open to participate. Call 715-687-4420 for more info.

April 8

Earth Day Story Time (MCPL Wausau)

Kids and families can celebrate Earth Day coming up with a special story time on April 8 from 10-11 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Hear stories, then participate in different activities and craft-making. Free. Call 715-261-722 for more info.

April 11

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Are you an upper-elementary or middle school-aged kid who loves Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on April 11 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers Pokémon activities each month, and you can play the card game with other kids, too. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

April 12

Poetry Journal for Teens (MCPL Wausau)

April is National Poetry Month and the library offers teens a chance to mark the occasion with a fun craft project on April 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Teens will create and decorate their own poetry notebook to write in. Free, with all supplies provided. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

April 15

Poetry Journal for Teens (MCPL Wausau)

Teens can celebrate National Poetry Month by making and decorating their own poetry or writing journal on April 15 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with all supplies provided. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

DIY Rainbow Fish (MCPL Rothschild)

On April 15, the library will offer a free craft event for kids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Rothschild Brach, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. During the event, children can make a decorative rainbow fish using tissue paper, a cardboard tube and other supplies! Free. For more info, call 715-359-6208.