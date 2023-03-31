Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Kenneth A. Schommer

Kenneth (Ken) Anthony Schommer, 92, passed away on March 23, 2023. Ken was born on October 11,1930, to Lambert and Clara (Hoffman) Schommer in Colby, Wisconsin.

He graduated from Marshfield High School in 1948, in the top 2 percent of his class. Ken was a talented and insightful writer, winning several essay contests and ultimately earning a Wisconsin State Teachers College scholarship. Hoping to be a teacher one day, Ken put this dream on hold and accepted an entry-level position at a plywood company after graduation. Initially a short-term endeavor, this position turned into his life-long career.

At the age of 19, Ken met the love of his life, Audrey Heinzen, on a serendipitous blind date. Ken and Audrey fell madly in love and were married on August 13, 1951, in Bakerville, Wisconsin. Having enlisted in the U.S. Marines Corps the year prior, Ken was deployed to Korea just months after their marriage. While serving as a Sergeant during his deployment, their first son was born. Following his return, Ken and Audrey raised their five children while he diligently advanced in his career.

Over the next 45 years, Ken worked his way up in various plywood companies, from office boy to upper management, all with a high-school diploma, attesting to his perseverance, commitment, and strong work ethic. In every community in which Ken settled, he dedicated time to community service, from cleaning up litter along highways to providing practical education in public schools.

Toward the end of his career, he was able to realize his dream of being a teacher, touching the lives of over 800 8th-grade students as a volunteer, helping them to learn about business.

Ken was a devout Catholic who was kind-hearted, thoughtful, patient, and humble, with a clever sense of humor. He was passionate about education and thoroughly enjoyed reading, writing, and sudoku puzzles. Having grown up on an 80-acre farm, Ken had a strong appreciation and love for the great outdoors. He enjoyed walking, gardening, and fishing, as well as visiting National Parks across the country. In addition to writing, he expressed his creativity through woodworking, painting, and needlework.

Ken and his loving wife, Audrey, shared a wonderful life together for over 71 years. Together they explored 48 states of the continental U.S. in their “house on wheels” and played cribbage avidly. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Ken is survived by his five children, Kenneth Schommer Jr. (Kathy Vollmer), Lynn Egger (Stephan), Frances Lewer (Dennis), Timothy Schommer (Lynn), and Teresa O’Neal (Shawn); one brother, Lambert Schommer (Joan); three sisters, Lorraine Sweet, Judith Meyer, and Bonita Wittman (Linus); sister-in-law, Shirley Schommer; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-granddaughters.

Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey; his parents, Lambert and Clara Schommer; his brothers, Cecil Schommer, Father Jerome Schommer, and James Schommer; and his brothers-in-law, Ronald Meyer and Gordon Sweet.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Mosinee on May 20, 2023, at 10 a.m., with a funeral mass held at 11 a.m. Interment will occur at the Colby Memorial Cemetery following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be designated in Ken Schommer’s name to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Ken’s family would like to extend gratitude and special thanks to Interim Hospice of Wausau and the compassionate caregivers at Cedar Ridge Elder Services who helped Ken during his final days.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Wendy R. Tiffany

Wendy Renee (Obermeier) Tiffany, was born on February 22, 1952 and passed away on March 30, 2023.

She was the daughter of Walter and Laura (Olson) Obermeier, who she honored.

Wendy was the youngest of seven children, Loretta, Walter, George, Ruthann, Laurie and Susan.

She was born in Wausau and lived in Marathon until age 11 and then moved to Wausau.

Wendy married in July of 1970 and had two sons, Christopher (Laurie) Stone and Joshua Stone. Her children were her life. Sabrina Salter, who she considered her daughter and loved dearly.

Wendy also had six grandchildren, Anthony, Jameson, Raven, Samantha, Alexander and Makayla and four great-grandchildren, Sage, Willow, Estaven and Leo. All were loved and cherished.

Wendy met Orlando Salter in August of 1995. She loved him and he was her best friend. They remained together.

Wendy was a graduate of Wausau East High School and North Central Technical Institute. She worked as a teachers assistant and then as a CAN/Med Tech for the remainder of her life.

Private services will be held.

Myrtha K. Justice

Myrtha K. (Myrt) Justice, age 80, died Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Rib Lake under the care of family and Medford Hope Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at the First Lutheran Church in Westboro. Visitation will take place from two hours before the service until it begins, at the church.

Myrt was born on April 28th, 1942 in Westboro, Wisconsin to Lester and Lorraine (Bowen) Peterson. She graduated from Westboro High School before following her older sisters’ steps by moving to Chicago, Illinois, where she met Guy Justice. They were married December 4th, 1961 and had two children, Bradley & Kimberly, before moving to Westboro in 1972.

Myrt worked in the kitchen of the Westboro Elementary School, was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Westboro, a member of the Westboro VFW Auxiliary and a member of the Thursday night Rib Lake Bowling League for many years. She looked forward to weekly games of Pinochle with her daughter, trips to casinos with family, and the annual baseball seasons, both Brewers and Dairyland League. Myrt enjoyed collecting antiques at garage sales, flea markets, auctions and antique shops; was an avid reader and always completed her hard crossword puzzles in pen.

She is survived by her two children Bradley (Kristin) Justice of Stetsonville; Kimberly “Kim” Klemm of Rib Lake; six grand-children, Katelyn (Steven Voss) of Medford; Mallory (Steve) Justice of Wausau; Tyler (CiJi) Justice of Dorchester; Megan (Brian) Niggemann of Medford; Kyle & Isaac Klemm of Green Bay; four great-grandchildren, Everett & Samuel Voss; and Nicole & Makenzie Niggemann; sisters, Joan (Roy) Plemmings of Cummings, GA; Mary (Greg) Wagenknecht of Westboro; Candy (Dan) Zutavern of Westboro; brothers, Ed (Joyce) Peterson of Westboro; Rich Peterson of Ogema; many sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Guy; son-in-law, Dean Klemm; sisters, Doredda Olson; Carol Peterson; Jean Anderson; and brother, Tom Peterson.

In lieu of flowers (many family members are allergic), memorials are appreciated and will be designated at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Lorenzo ‘Perry’ Funmaker

Lorenzo ‘Perry’ Funmaker (AKA Eugene Buffalo Head), M?xi Han?ži, 76 of Wittenberg, was blessed with peace on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Lorenzo was born on December 13, 1946, in Wisconsin. The son of Andrew and Lucy (Little Bear) Funmaker.

On June 14, 1969, Lorenzo was united in marriage to Georgianna ‘Siga’ WhiteWing. She preceded him in death on December 22, 2014.

Lorenzo enjoyed going by the alias of ’Eugene Buffalo Head’; when it suited him. Lorenzo enjoyed helping people around the Native American Church. Eugene enjoyed playing basketball. Lorenzo enjoyed singing, drumming, worshipping with his relatives and stated that he survived on prayers. Lorenzo enjoyed a good game of golf. Whenever he kept score, he always won. He enjoyed playing Yahtzee with Siga until the wee hours of the morning. Him, Louie, Hayna & Sonny Boy Long would all get together to play spades for dishes.

Eugene enjoyed skipping school to play basketball where his brothers dubbed him, Eugene. No ceremony, no cedar offering. Athletics came naturally to him and his brothers. After he started a family, he could always be counted on to get whipped up by his kids in games of horse on the makeshift hoop in the yard. They (Mom & Dad) put on many miles as their children started their schooling and sports adventures throughout the years. Often, he could/would be giving the refs heck relentlessly, even getting tossed out of several gyms & games. Throughout the years, they made it their mission to go help the relatives through tough times and even the good celebratory times. Countless times they were the last ones to leave, staying to help clean and just visit.

Lorenzo is survived by his children, Lanette (Lawrence) Walker, Jamie Funmaker, Andrew Funmaker, Katie (John) Thurow and Kelly Autumn Funmaker (his spoiled brat); 13 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a brother, Maynard Funmaker as well as many other relatives and friends.

Lorenzo was preceded in death by his wife; parents and siblings, Roger, Carlos, Wayne, Wilford, Conrad, Darryl, Thurman, Nathaniel, Anita, Carol, Betty and Darlene.

A Commitment Service will be held at 7am on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Siga Center, Wittenberg. Mr. Travis Cloud will officiate. Burial will be in John Stacy Memorial Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4pm to 5pm at the Lorenzo Funmaker Residence. Meal will be at 5:30pm at the Siga Center with devotions to follow. Visitation will continue, on Friday from 9am to 5pm, at the Lorenzo Funmaker Residence.

Eloise M. Cappel

Eloise M. Cappel, 77 of Wittenberg, died on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in the palliative hospice unit.

Eloise was born on February 9, 1946, in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Hollis Sr. and Mary (Wallace) Stokes.

Neal & Eloise met through her two friends (that are married), John and Ann Vidoni. Neal and Eloise realized they were soulmates and after only six months of dating, on February 27, 1982, the couple was united in marriage, in Pineville, Louisiana. Neal preceded Eloise in death on July 13, 2003.

Eloise and her family then moved to Louisiana where she graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in nursing. Following graduation, she worked at Rapides General Hospital in Louisiana. In 1991, she moved her family to Wittenberg and became employed at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Eloise had over 40 years in nursing. She was the best nurse ever. She cared about her patients like they were her friends. She then quit nursing because she realized she was missing out on her daughter’s life and special times with her husband, Neal Cappel. After nursing, she worked at United Health Care Insurance until her retirement.

Eloise enjoyed sewing, reading, writing in her journal, coffee and also being a part of her church. Eloise was a former treasurer at New Horizon’s United Methodist Church in Wittenberg for several years. She absolutely adored her church and all the people that came there. She talked with her twin sister every day and right before she went to be, they always sang a hymn before they said ‘Goodnight’. Faith was extremely important to Eloise. She prayed at least three times a day and would take the shirt off her back to anyone that was in need of help.

Eloise is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Eloise (fiancé Mark) Cappel; siblings, Mary Louise Stokes, Alan (JoRonda) Stokes and Carol (Marshall) Shipp; faithful companion, Yoda along with four kitties. She has many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Hollis Stokes Jr.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Derald L. Kell

Derald “Louie” Louis Kell, 91, passed away peacefully March 25, 2023 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born on January 20, 1932 in Wausau, son of the late Louis and Freida Kell.

Derald attended schools in the Wausau area and graduated from Wausau High School in 1950. On December 1, 1951 he married Darlene Krueger and they were life long sweethearts of 71 years and raised four boys.

He was owner and operator of Kell’s Conoco Gas Station and Outdoor Sports in Wausau, he then went to work for JI Case, Murray Machinery and Land Art landscaping.

Derald was definitely jack of all trades and master of all. He enjoyed building anything, he could build whatever you asked for. He taught so many people how woodworking was done, and enjoyed teaching just as much as making the project. He also enjoyed deer hunting with the gang at the new wood camp, loved fishing, enjoyed turkey hunting, and ice fishing with long time friends. He enjoyed raising butterflies and gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene, his sons, Russell (Diane) Kell, Marathon, David (Leela) Kell, Weston, Kevin (Stacie) Kell, Escondido, California; daughter-in-law, Cheri Kell, Wausau; grandchildren, Brian Kell, Jason Kell and Vivian Kell; great-grandchildren, Ty and Trevor Kell.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Laverne and son, Steven.

At the request of Derald there will not be a funeral service. A private gathering with immediate family will be at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com