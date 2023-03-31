MOSINEE – The audition-only Wausau Lyric Choir will present a spring concert in April celebrating 50 years of music making.

“50 Years of Song” will be performed by the Wausau Lyric Choir April 22 and 23 at Mosinee High School, 1000 High St., Mosinee. The April 22 concert will be at 7:30 p.m. and the April 23 concert at 3 p.m.

“This concert celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Wausau Lyric Choir, and some highlights will include music that has been past favorites of the ensemble, along with some new pieces,” said Carla Dul, artistic director.

Another highlight of the anniversary concert will be the performance of “You are God!” by acclaimed composer and gospel musician Keith Hampton.

In addition, “Doc” Hampton will conduct a workshop with area high school choir students, and these students will also be featured in this concert.

Accompanist for the Wausau Lyric Choir is Ann Applegate, piano instructor at the Wausau Conservatory of Music and the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point – Wausau.

There is no charge for this concert. A free-will donation will be collected.

More information about the choir can be found at wausaulyricchoir.com.