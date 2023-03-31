Wausau Pilot & Review

A winter storm warning will take effect early Saturday in Wausau, as snow totals previously forecast have been updated.

Heavy snow is expected throughout the region with as much as 10 inches in some areas. In the Wausau region, an amount between 3 and 6 inches is more likely with a glaze of ice and winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee and Shawano Counties are under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Travel could be especially difficult with widespread blowing snow significantly reducing visibility and gusty winds bringing down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5-1-1 for the latest road conditions.

Wausau Pilot & Review will update readers with the latest information as it develops.