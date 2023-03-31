Dear editor,

I am disturbed by the negativity of some of the TV ads in our State Supreme Court election by both candidates.

I would have liked a second debate with pointed questions to each candidate to cut through some of the smoke and mirrors. Among my questions, Mr. (Dan) Kelly would be asked to explain his recusal then un-recusal on a particular case mentioned in (Janet) Protasiewicz’s ad after $20K in claimed donations to Kelly from the family of the party in the case.

I would also like to have seen Judge Protasiewicz asked to explain her reasoning in sentencing in the rape cases mentioned in Kelly’s ad. It would have helped voters have better understanding of each candidate and their motivation and position.

William Schmelzer of Wausau

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.