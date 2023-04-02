Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Work The Garden For Earth Day. There is always a lot to do at Monk Botanical Gardens in the spring, and we would love your help on Friday, April 21. Clean up the trails, pick up litter, do some raking and more. Bring a friend or the family out for a full two-hour shift (9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m.), or drop by for however long you can. Bring your own gloves and a water bottle, if you have them. All tools supplied. Register at https://monkgardens.org/volunteer/ or contact info@monkgardens.org for more information.

Teach At The Little Red Schoolhouse. In partnership with the Marathon County Park Department, the Marathon County Historical Society’s Little Red Schoolhouse provides fourth-grade students the unique opportunity of experiencing a day in a 1900s one-room schoolhouse. Volunteers are needed to work one or two days per week with our teachers, dressing in period costume, to take students back in time with curriculum that includes McGuffey Readers, spelling bees, recitation and penmanship. Contact Sheryl at 715-842-5750, ext. 312, for more information.

Do You Have a Heart For Cancer Care? Compassionate volunteers are needed to assist patients in the Aspirus Cancer Center wig room, helping patients access and learn about wigs, turbans and scarves. Ages 18+, training provided. Apply at www.aspirus.org/volunteers.

Become a Big Brother or Big Sister. School-based mentors provide children individualized time and attention on a consistent basis at the child’s school. Volunteers and children meet regularly during the school year – typically each week – using the resources available, such as computer labs and the schoolyard. Whether playing board games, shooting hoops or simply talking, time spent on building this relationship promotes a positive attitude and academic enrichment. Ages 16+. For more information, contact Megan at 715-848-7207 or mail@bbbsncw.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Home Items Needed. North Central Health Care is looking for a gently used small couch/love seat and a dresser for a client who is moving. If you would like to donate, contact the Volunteer Office at North Central Health Care at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Storage Supplies Needed. Marathon County Historical Society has a beautiful collection of historic clothing that requires storage at times. Please consider donating polyester quilt batting (not wool or cotton, not loose fiberfill) to wrap padded hangers and/or white or off-white sheets or lengths of woven fabric (cotton or cotton/polyester blend) to make garment bags and hanger covers. Contact Sheryl at 715-842-5750, ext. 312, for more information.

