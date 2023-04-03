Wausau Pilot & Review

A portion of a Wausau-area highway is closed after a culvert collapsed, causing hazardous road conditions.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department was notified Sunday afternoon of the collapse, on County Road KK near the driveway to the Wausau School Forest.

At this time County Road KK is closed to all traffic between Companion Lane and Whisper Road to allow the Marathon County Highway Department to make repairs. There is a posted detour diverting traffic on County Road N to County Road O to County Road B for southbound traffic and County Road B to County Road O to County Road N for northbound traffic.

This detour will remain until repairs are made to the roadway, an estimated duration is not know at this time. Officials will work to determine if the construction can be accelerated as this culvert was originally slated for replacement in June. Updates will be posted at this link.

Please make plans to use an alternate route of travel over the next few days.