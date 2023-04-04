By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of repeatedly stalking a woman and cutting her brake lines, putting her and others at risk of severe injury or death.

Jeremy J. Jimmerson, 40, is wanted on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking, criminal damage to property and bail jumping in a case filed March 31 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Jimmerson, of Weston, is accused of intentionally slicing through the brake lines of a former girlfriend’s vehicle in a Rib Mountain parking lot in February.

Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson on Friday authorized a body only arrest warrant for Jimmerson, who has one additional open case in Marathon County dating back to August. In that case, Jimmerson was charged Aug. 29 with possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond. Court records show Jimmerson has multiple prior felony convictions for crimes ranging from sexual assault of a child to escape.

Police say Jimmerson and the alleged victim were previously in a romantic relationship and were arguing over money, ownership of the vehicle and other issues over a period of weeks. A mechanic who repaired the vehicle told police the cuts made to the brake line were clean and not corroded and were not from environmental factors and that the brakes were in danger of imminent failure. That would cause the woman, who lives in Merrill, to be unable to slow or stop during normal operation, potentially leading to a serious crash that presented a risk to the safety and life of the woman, her passengers and other drivers, according to court documents.

Cell phone records show texts from Jimmerson to the alleged victim days prior to the incident in which he threatened to call Child Protective Services in an attempt to interfere with her child custody and told her to “have a good weekend because it ain’t going to be pretty Monday.”

“Good night and happy weekend cuz your week going to be a terrible week,” one text read. “Surprise for you when you get home.”

Police relied on surveillance footage from the store’s parking lot to connect the incident with a vehicle allegedly connected to Jimmerson, who denied involvement and gave multiple versions of his story to investigators. But cell phone data showed Jimmerson and a roommate were in the store during the time police believe the brakes were tampered with.

After reporting the incident, the alleged victim told police she received text messages with Chicago prefixes informing her that if Jimmerson went to jail, her son and mother would be killed. She also told police she believed Jimmerson would kill her or her son and was watching her even as she spoke with investigators.

As of April 4, he has not been taken into custody.